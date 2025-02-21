The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 9.8% in February compared to the month prior, landing at 64.7, according to final results for the month. The February figure was down 15.9% from a year ago. The current conditions component of the index fell 12.5% from the month prior, landing at 65.7, while the consumer expectations index declined 7.9% to 64.
ABA DataBank: Tariffs could drive up auto insurance costs further
Newly proposed tariffs on inputs such as steel, aluminum and semi-conductors could rev up the cost of auto parts and repairs, which would filter through to higher auto insurance rates.