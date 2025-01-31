Many bank customers are expressing more interest in seeing a complete picture of their finances in one place, according to the latest bank customer satisfaction survey by J.D. Power. Forty-one percent of respondents said it is extremely important for a bank’s mobile app to show the balances of their external accounts. That interest has grown across all financial health segments since the question was last asked in May 2024, with stressed customers seeing the biggest jump in interest.

The number of bank customers who were financially healthy in December 2024 remained unchanged at 31% from the previous month, while 44% of bank customers fall into the vulnerable category, according to J.D. Power. The number of customers who said the cost of goods is increasing faster than their income also remained steady at 65%. Vulnerable customers saw a slight decrease to 74%, while healthy customers actually rose slightly to 51% from 49%.