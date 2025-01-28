The FDIC has rescinded job offers to more than 200 new examiners because of a government-wide hiring freeze implemented by President Trump, the Washington Post reported yesterday.

The FDIC board last year approved a $3 billion operating budget for 2025 to fund 6,876 staff. The agency under former Chairman Martin Gruenberg had pushed to step up supervision following the failure of Signature Bank in 2023. An independent report commissioned by the FDIC concluded the agency missed opportunities to raise supervisory concerns with the bank.

Citing an anonymous source, the Post reported that the FDIC is considering whether to request exemptions to the hiring freeze. The newspaper noted the agency currently employs about 2,300 examiners.