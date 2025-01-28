New orders for manufactured durable goods decreased $6.3 billion or 2.2% in December 2024 to $276.1 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The drop followed a 2% decrease in November. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.3%. Excluding defense, new orders fell 2.4%. Transportation equipment drove the decrease, dropping $6.9 billion or 7.4% to $86.1 billion.

