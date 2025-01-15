Economic activity increased slightly to moderately across the 12 Federal Reserve districts in late November and December, the Fed said in the first Beige Book report of 2025. Consumer spending moved up moderately, with most districts reporting strong holiday sales that exceeded expectations.

Financial service providers reported modest growth in lending and little change in asset quality overall, though lenders and community organizations voiced concerns about delinquencies among small businesses and lower-income households, according to the report. Construction activity decreased overall, manufacturing decreased slightly on net, residential real estate activity was mostly unchanged and commercial real estate sales edged up.