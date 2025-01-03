Senate Banking Committee assignments announced
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) has been named chair of the Senate Banking Committee, with several new faces also joining the committee.
U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for the ninth consecutive month in December 2024, the Institute for Supply Management said. ISM's manufacturing index was 49.3%.
ABA and several industry and consumer groups are asking FHA to extend the expiration date for pandemic-related protections for borrowers while it considers their revisions to a proposed replacement for the program.
The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.91% this week. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.13%.
FHFA and Treasury Department will delete provisions in the preferred stock purchase agreements governing the conservatorships of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that were previously suspended after multiple groups raised concerns about their effects on housing markets.
Construction spending in November 2024 was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2.15 trillion, virtually unchanged from the revised October estimate. The November figure was 3% above the estimate from a year before.
