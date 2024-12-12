The rarely used Congressional Review Act provides an opportunity for Congress and the president to overturn regulatory rulemakings — and the GOP trifecta in 2025 will bring new regulations up for review. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by TransUnion — ABA experts Kirsten Sutton and Ginny O’Neill break down details about CRA that bankers need to know:
- Which rulemakings are subject to CRA disapproval resolutions — in financial services, principally Section 1033 and the newly finalized overdraft rule.
- How the GOP Congress might prioritize regulatory actions for CRA resolutions.
- The limitations on CRA and why, as Sutton says, “this is not a magic wand situation where Congress can just step in and CRA everything that we have a problem with.”
