The rarely used Congressional Review Act provides an opportunity for Congress and the president to overturn regulatory rulemakings — and the GOP trifecta in 2025 will bring new regulations up for review. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by TransUnion — ABA experts Kirsten Sutton and Ginny O’Neill break down details about CRA that bankers need to know:

Which rulemakings are subject to CRA disapproval resolutions — in financial services, principally Section 1033 and the newly finalized overdraft rule.

How the GOP Congress might prioritize regulatory actions for CRA resolutions.

The limitations on CRA and why, as Sutton says, “this is not a magic wand situation where Congress can just step in and CRA everything that we have a problem with.”

This episode is presented by TransUnion.



