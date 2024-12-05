The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $73.8 billion in October, down $10 billion from $83.8 billion in September, revised.

The October decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $10.4 billion to $98.7 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.4 billion to $24.8 billion.

October exports were $265.7 billion, $4.3 billion less than September exports. October imports were $339.6 billion, $14.3 billion less than September imports.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $1.8 billion to $76.1 billion for the three months ending in October. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $14.0 billion from the three months ending in October 2023.

