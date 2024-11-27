By Craig Colgan

The mayor showed up, local music was played, a fat check was donated and a neighborhood gained an important resource. The Miami opening day celebration event for Santander Bank’s second Work Café in the U.S. included local business leaders celebrating an innovative new space that’s not just for banking.

Located in the heart of Miami’s oldest neighborhood, known for its bay side views and vibrant community, Coconut Grove Work Café offers private meeting space equipped with tech capabilities aimed to foster collaboration. Customers and non-customers can use complimentary Wi-Fi, grab a cup of coffee, latte or espresso from the premium self-serve amenity bar as well as sample snacks sourced from nonprofit organizations. Work Café team members offer side-by-side assistance to customers utilizing mobile and ATM capabilities.

The co-working site and full-service branch will host free networking events and programming throughout the year designed to help local businesses and respond to community needs. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez welcomed Work Café to the neighborhood. And Santander presented a check for $100,000 to the Small Business Development Center at Florida International University.

Banks have added some of these features to branches for years now. The strategy for the new generation upgrades is to aim more at both younger customers as well toward an entrepreneurial and work-life focus. The branch as a regular but more informal part of the work and networking life.

“The opening of this Work Café underscores the Bank’s efforts to provide a digital-first customer experience within our retail locations and allows our team members to spend more time providing personal assistance and guidance,” says Yajaira Lopez, head of branch banking at Santander Bank. “Whether it’s a traditional branch, Santander Financial Center or Work Café, we’re tailoring our in-person experience to customer preferences.”

The first Santander Work Café in the U.S. opened in Brooklyn. Since their introduction in Chile in 2016, Santander Work Cafés have spread to more than 200 locations, in the United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico and Spain. The $102-billion bank is based in Boston and is a subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A.

Santander’s community engagement is a broad topic. And tasty. Also at the event, Miami food and beverage vendors who participated in Santander U.S.’s Cultivate Small Business program showed off their culinary creations. The effort helps early-stage entrepreneurs build and sustain businesses in the food industry, with a focus on woman-, immigrant- and minority-owned businesses in low-to-moderate-income neighborhoods. The program is completely free for eligible entrepreneurs and provides a 12-week food-focused curriculum, mentorship and capital grants.

“This space is an extension of our commitment to people and businesses throughout the communities we serve,” says Patrick Smith, head of consumer and business banking at Santander Bank. “The Work Café offers them the space they need to prosper.”