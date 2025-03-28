CFPB will not enforce small-dollar rule
The CFPB announced that “it will not prioritize enforcement or supervision actions” with respect to its 2017 small-dollar lending rule, which was to take effect March 30.
Final results show consumer sentiment fell 7.7 points in March to 57.0, down 22.4 points from one year ago, according to final results of the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.
The SEC voted to end its defense to several court challenges of its climate disclosure rule. The Biden-era rule requires companies to disclose material climate-related risks.
The OCC has “restructured” one of its existing offices to promote financial inclusion, Acting Comptroller of the Currency Rodney Hood said.
A shift in Fed policy would undermine the economy and financial stability while doing nothing to help the federal budget.
The 52-48 vote was along party lines, except for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) who voted with Democrats. This moves the overdraft fee limit a step closer to repeal. A House vote is expected next week.
