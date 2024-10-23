The American Bankers Association has elected Jennifer Jones as chair of ABA’s Community Bankers Council for the 2024-2025 association year. Jones is president and CEO of CBL State Savings Bank, a 117-year-old institution headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

The CBC consists of bank presidents and CEOs from across the country. Members meet twice a year in person to strategize on government relations issues, banking trends and competitive priorities, providing guidance to ABA on a number of community banking issues.

“Jennifer Jones’ wealth of knowledge and experience will serve our industry well as she advocates for community banks in this important role,” ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said. “Through her leadership of the Community Bankers Council, she will be able to share the perspective of community banks and the unique challenges they face especially when it comes to the regulatory environment.”

A South Carolina native, Jones joined CBL State Savings Bank in 2000 as a loan officer after graduating from Presbyterian College in Clinton. After rising through positions of increasing responsibility, she was selected as CBL’s ninth president and CEO in 2017 and is the first woman to hold the role.

“Community banks play an essential role in their local markets, but they also help drive the broader U.S. economy,” Jones said. “I’m honored to assume this important role within ABA representing the nation’s community banks. I look forward to working with my fellow council members to ensure smaller institutions can continue to grow and succeed well into the future.”