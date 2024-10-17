A group of mutual banks today launched a campaign to raise public awareness of the sector. “Mutuals Matter” is a national advertising, marketing and communications effort “that aims to shine a spotlight on what sets mutual banks apart from other financial institutions,” the banks said in a statement.

The campaign emphasizes that mutual banks are bound by their charters to focus on the economic well-being of their customers and to invest directly in the communities they serve, according to the statement. It includes website content; digital, print and outdoor advertising assets; 30-second television and radio spots; and more.

“We know that today’s consumers are becoming increasingly conscientious about where and with whom they spend their hard-earned money and take their business,” said Gregg Tewksbury, president and CEO of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp. “This is an opportunity for America’s mutual banks to come together and showcase the significant investments we as an industry make in our respective communities.”

Other founding members include Chelsea Groton Bank in Connecticut, First Mutual Holding Company in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia and Virginia, and Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in North Carolina.

The ABA Annual Convention, which will be held later this month in New York City, will include a session on the Mutuals Matter campaign at 10:30 a.m. ET, Oct. 29.