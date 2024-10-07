The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network today extended the filing date of reports of Foreign Bank and Financial Account, or FBAR, for victims of four recent natural disasters — Hurricane Helene, Hurricane Debby, Hurricane Beryl and Tropical Storm Francine. The extended deadlines for each storm are included in four notices issued by the agency.

In a statement, FinCEN said it is offering expanded relief to any area that is designated both by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as qualifying for individual or public assistance and by the IRS as eligible for tax filing relief. FinCEN deadlines for FBAR filings will be the same as those set forth in IRS designations. As a result, the FBAR filing extension dates may differ.