New Haven Bank announced that Judith Corprew is the new president and will become CEO later in 2024, replacing Maureen A. Frank, who is retiring after serving 11 years in both positions. Under Frank’s leadership, New Haven Bank has grown from $58 million in assets to $195 million.

First Interstate BancSystem announced the upcoming retirement of President and CEO Kevin P. Riley and has initiated a search for his successor. Riley will continue to serve until a successor is appointed. Riley joined First Interstate in 2013 as EVP and CFO before becoming president and CEO in 2015. First Interstate is based in Montana and has more than 300 branches across 14 states.

Mick Guttau of TS Bank in Treynor, Iowa, has retired after a 52-year career. He served as CEO, president and chairman of the bank, which he bought in 1978. He will serve as chair emeritus. Guttau was IBA chairman-elect in 1995 but two days before he was set to become IBA chairman, Gov. Terry Branstad named him Iowa superintendent of banking, a position he held for four years. Guttau has also served as chair of the ABA Community Bankers Council.

Flagship Bank of Florida announced David Key as CEO and president and the retirement of James Nelson, the former president, who will continue to serve as senior adviser. Key brings more than four decades of experience in executive management and more than 15 years of experience in community banking in the Tampa Bay area. He most recently served as regional president of South State Bank.

Heritage Bank announced changes to its leadership team. Bryan McDonald was named president and CEO. McDonald is currently a member of ABA’s Government Relations Council. Chris Edmonds-Waters was named chief people and culture officer. He previously led the human resources funding at Silicon Valley Financial.

First National Bank has announced that Brendon Matthews has been promoted to president, succeeding Todd Mason, who will remain CEO and was also named chairperson of the board. First National is based in Pandora, Ohio. The bank also announced that Larry Hoffman, EVP and CFO, retired in June. The bank was founded in 1919 and is a locally owned community bank with $260 million in assets.

Brenda Hughes was named COO at First Federal Savings Bank in Idaho. She was the bank’s director of mortgage and retail lending and is past chair of ABA’s Mortgage Markets Committee.

Leigh-Ann Russell is the new chief information officer and global head of engineering at the Bank of New York Mellon. Russell was formerly the chief technology and innovation officer at BP.

Northwest Bank in Pennsylvania has named Urich Bowers chief consumer banking and strategy officer. Bowers was head of consumer products, strategy and innovation at PNC.

Keith Suchodolski became COO of Kearny Financial in New Jersey in July. Sean Byrnes will replace Suchodolski as CFO.

Justin Dunn was named chief community impact officer at WSFS Bank in Delaware. He was the bank’s chief marketing officer.

Mark Herpin was named COO of Home Bancorp in Louisiana. He was previously director of strategic data solutions at First Horizon Bank.

Banner Bank in Washington named Jim Costa COO. Costa will remain the bank’s chief risk officer.

Freedom Bank of Virginia named Tung Dao chief credit officer. Dao was deputy chief credit officer at Burke and Herbert Bank.

Justin Bigham will became CFO of Pathfinder Bancorp in New York. Bigham, who was chief community banking officer at Five Star Bank, will succeed Walter Rusnak, who is retiring but will remain with the company in an advisory capacity.

Fernando Rivas was named co-CEO of Wells Fargo’s corporate and investment banking business, sharing the role with Jon Weiss. Rivas was head of North American investment banking at JPMorgan Chase.

Shelly Doll was named COO at United Prairie Bank in Minnesota. Doll, who was manager of operations and servicing at City National Bank, succeeded Maureen Wieser, who retired.

Kenneth Fisher was named CFO of Provident Bancorp in Massachusetts. He was CFO of Bluejay Diagnostics, an early-stage medical diagnostics company.

Hannah Andrus was named CFO and treasurer of BancFirst in Oklahoma. Andrus was previously an assurance senior manager at Ernst & Young.

Comerica announced that Floyd Kessler has been named to the new role of EVP and chief business risk and controls officer. Kessler joins Comerica with 18 years of risk management experience in the financial services industry, 16 of which were with USAA.

Jerry Maloney was named chief compliance officer at Blue Ridge Bankshares in Virginia. He had the same position at Midland States Bank.

James Fitzgerald will retire as CFO, chief administrative officer and treasurer of Eastern Bankshares in Boston when a successor is hired. He will remain in a senior advisory role throughout the acquisition and integration of Cambridge Bancorp.