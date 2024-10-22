The American Bankers Association today announced the 2024 recipients of its annual ABA Emerging Leader Awards, which recognize the next generation of bank leaders committed to the highest standards of achievement and service to their industry and local communities. The winners will be recognized during the ABA Annual Convention, Oct. 27-29 in New York City.

“This year’s ABA Emerging Leaders are an impressive group of rising stars that have already had a measurable impact on our banking community,” ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said. “We are excited to see what the future brings as they continue to innovate and elevate our industry going forward.”

ABA’s Class of 2024 are:

Benjamin West, director of credit and risk learning, Zions Bancorporation, Salt Lake City

Jon Hummel, VP, commercial banking, West Bank, West Des Moines, Iowa

Jeanne Marie Keller, SVP, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Annapolis, Maryland

Jacob Cavazos, SVP, community reinvestment manager, Broadway Bank, San Antonio

Courtney Austin, assistant VP, marketing director, Franklin Savings Bank, Farmington, Maine

Miguel Alban, SVP, national director of multicultural banking, Customers Bank, West Reading, Pennsylvania

Nikita Thompson, BSA officer, assistant VP, SpiritBank, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Lacy Miles, SVP, treasury management and cashier, Community State Bank, Des Moines, Iowa

Eileen Bowles Jennings, director of community lending and investment, Arvest Opportunity Fund, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Margi Fleming, SVP, human resources, branch administration and marketing, The Citizens Bank, Florence, South Carolina

Rachael Ausmus, SVP, director of private banking, Country Club Bank, Kansas City, Missouri

Alpa Yagnik, head of strategic planning and go-to-market, KeyBank, Warren, New Jersey