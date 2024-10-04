Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 254,000 in September and the unemployment rate edged down to 4.1%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Employment continued to trend up in food services and drinking places, health care, government, social assistance, and conditions.

Employment continued to grow in construction (+25,000), similar to the average monthly gain over the prior 12 months (+19,000). Health care added 45,000 jobs in September, below the average monthly gain of 57,000 over the prior 12 months. Over the month, employment rose in home health care services (+13,000), hospitals (+12,000), and nursing and residential care facilities (+9,000).

Employment in government continued its upward trend in September (+31,000). Government had an average monthly gain of 45,000 jobs over the prior 12 months. Over the month, employment continued to trend up in local government (+16,000) and state government (+13,000). Employment in social assistance increased by 27,000 in September, primarily in individual and family services (+21,000). Over the prior 12 months, social assistance had added an average of 21,000 jobs per month.

Employment in food services and drinking places rose by 69,000 in September, well above the average monthly gain of 14,000 over the prior 12 months. Employment showed little change over the month in other major industries, including mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction; manufacturing; wholesale trade; retail trade; transportation and warehousing; information; financial activities; professional and business services; and other services.

The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for July was revised up by 55,000, from +89,000 to +144,000, and the change for August was revised up by 17,000, from +142,000 to +159,000.

Read the BLS release.