Marked by significant transformation in technology, regulatory compliances, and the generational shift in the workforce, today’s market requires banks and credit unions to leverage distinctive strategies to be well positioned to navigate pressures that affect various areas of business operations. Millennials, on the brink of inheriting substantial intergenerational wealth, prioritize digital banking solutions and personalized experiences. Meanwhile, Generation Z’s (Gen Z’s) entry into the workforce demands flexibility and purpose-driven careers. Simultaneously, the regulatory environment and technological advancements, particularly in AI, present both opportunities and challenges.

For financial institutions aiming to stay competitive and compliant, embracing data-driven strategies and striving for digital maturity will take planning and execution to evolve banking into a digital sales and service platform for account holders, and to internally acquire the next phase of tech workers.

1. Millennial Consumers: The Immediate Opportunity

$1T of intergenerational wealth will be transferred among everyday Americans in the next 10 years.

Millennials, who are referred to as the “Lost Generation” due to economic challenges, are poised to inherit $1 trillion in intergenerational wealth over the next decade​​. This demographic, comprising a significant portion of the population, shows a strong preference for digital banking solutions, where 58% are willing to switch financial providers for a better digital experience, significantly more than older generations​​. Millennials value convenience and personalization, with 73% of them indicating that rising interest rates have impacted their standard of living. The ticket to admission for this generation is digital banking and providing an exceptional and comprehensive user experience.

2. Striving for Digital Maturity in a Regulatory Environment

$2B in annual Non-Sufficient Funds fees proposed to be eliminated by the CFPB.

The regulatory environment for financial institutions is constantly changing, impacting how banks and credit unions manage risk and operations. Recent proposals, such as the elimination of $2 billion in annual non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), illustrate the push towards consumer protection and transparency​​. Financial institutions must mitigate their dependence on fee-based income that is increasingly the target of regulators and seek new sources of growth. The next-generation of data-informed digital bankers will embrace a digital sales and service platform, developed from the convergence of online and mobile banking with data integration, delivering increased revenue and lower costs. Recent research focused on digital maturity across 215 U.S. financial institutions revealed that the most mature institutions see 2x revenue growth compared to the least mature, exemplifying a data-driven mindset with fully deployed data modernization technologies. The ticket to admission is prioritizing digital with the goal of transforming the digital banking channel into equal parts sales and service to drive both growth and engagement.

3. Workforce: Attracting and Retaining Gen Z Talent

Gen Z will represent 30% of the workforce by 2030.

As the workforce evolves, Generation Z (Gen Z) is becoming an increasingly important demographic. By 2030, this generation is expected to make up 30% of the workforce and is set to outnumber baby boomers in the workforce in 2024, according to Glassdoor​​. Many are expressing interest in careers at regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs)​​; two-thirds of Gen Z respondents are somewhat or very likely to consider a career in this sector, valuing flexibility, purpose, and financial education as key factors in their employment decisions​​. This demographic shift presents an opportunity for RCFIs to tap into a younger, tech-savvy talent pool. The ticket to this generation is flexibility with working arrangements, while providing opportunities for fully remote work. To acquire Gen Z talent, RCFIs can tap into a key employment differentiator they can provide that is also prized by this younger generation: that of providing skills and training to better manage personal finances.

4. Business: The Business Banking Landscape

40% of small/medium businesses use personal bank accounts for their business.

Banks and credit unions are sitting on revenue opportunities with business accounts operating out of personal accounts. The ticket to admission to capitalize on this opportunity is in detecting these businesses camouflaged under retail accounts and targeting them with value-added business services to generate income.

According to recent research, leaders in business banking maturity report up to 8x the annual revenue growth of the least mature segment (16% vs. 2%). The differentiator for the most mature segments is their approach to data, deploying modern technology and trusting data to make most decisions. Utilizing transaction data to reveal where money movement is occurring can identify business behavior acting in retail accounts, providing the intel for tailored campaigns to flip these financial actions into increased revenue. Coupled with accelerating investments in the business and employee user experience, financial institutions can position themselves to be pacesetters for business banking excellence.

5.Technology: The Role of AI in Shaping the Future

In 5 years, 81% of regional and community financial institutions say AI will have dramatically changed how banks and credit unions do business.

While 82% of RCFIs say AI will have a more positive than negative impact on the industry in 5 years, only 18% are leveraging AI successfully in a few areas, indicating a gap between optimism and implementation. The biggest concern for RCFIs in using AI is making sensitive data available to the wrong people, but they see the most immediate impact in the areas of security and fraud detection, data insights, customer service, and marketing.

As institutions move forward, the ticket to admission is clean, structured data, and the adoption of a framework that encourages continuous learning, outcome establishment and the ongoing process of monitoring and adaptation.

The Path Forward

The future of banking is increasingly digital, with a strong emphasis on personalized experiences, data-driven decision-making, and a dynamic workforce. Regional and community financial institutions that prioritize digital transformation and AI integration will be well-positioned to thrive as the industry continues to shift towards advanced technologies and customer-centricity.

The potential for growth is immense for those RCFIs that recognize the importance of digital maturity and are willing to adapt to the changing market. Financial institutions are at a pivotal moment where leveraging data and technology can significantly impact their business. The future of banking lies in the integration of culture, strategy, and technology to deliver the digital sales and service platform of the future, led by a new guard of data-informed digital bankers.

