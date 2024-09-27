Approximately $137 billion was saved in almost 38 million health savings accounts by the end of June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18% in assets and 5% in accounts, according to a new report by HSA investment solution provider Devenir. The firm projects that total HSA assets will reach more than $142 billion by the end of the year

About 9% of HSA holders had invested at least a portion of their account savings, according to Denevir. Account holders contributed $31 billion to their accounts in the first half of 2024, an increase of 6% from the previous year. They withdrew $20 billion from their accounts during the same period, down 2% from the year prior.

“There continues to be some seasonality in the percentage of accounts that are unfunded,” Denevir said. “Accounts are often opened during the fall open enrollment season, but remain unfunded until early the following year. Halfway through 2024, about 19% of all accounts were unfunded, up from 18% from a year ago.”