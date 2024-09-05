Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced Wednesday that the FCC will vote later this month on new rules to combat illegal calls and text messages that the American Bankers Association had urged the commission to issue.

The new rules would require originating mobile wireless providers to block text messages following FCC notification of suspected illegal texts. Existing rules require terminating providers—but not originating providers—to block all texts from a particular number when notified by the FCC of illegal texts from that number. In prior comments, ABA urged the FCC to expand this requirement to cover originating providers.

The new rules also would require mobile wireless providers to offer email-to-text as an opt-in service. In prior comments, ABA warned the FCC that bad actors are increasingly using email-to-text as a primary means to place a large volume of illegal texts quickly.