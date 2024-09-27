The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index increased 3.1% in September compared to the month prior, landing at 70.1, according to final results for the month. The September figure was up 3.4% from a year ago. The current conditions component of the index rose 3.3% from the month prior, landing at 63.3, while the consumer expectations index increased 3.2% to 74.4.
ABA DataBank: Mortgage rates fall and refinances surge
As the Fed begins its campaign of rate cuts, mortgage rates have fallen well below their recent 2023 peak. In turn, consumers are rushing to refinance their mortgages.