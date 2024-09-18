As chief corporate responsibility officer for Webster Bank, Marissa Weidner works across the bank’s footprints and business lines to help advance the bank’s goals of financial empowerment. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Alkami — Weidner discusses the many dimensions of how this takes shape at the northeastern regional bank. Among other topics, she explores:

Webster’s focus on access to capital for small businesses, including those owned by minorities and women.

How Webster designed its special-purpose credit program focused on homeownership.

Webster’s innovative “finance labs,” built in partnership with local schools and nonprofit partners, to provide hands-on financial experience for young people from low-to-moderate-income areas.

The role of Bank On accounts in Webster’s financial inclusion strategy.

Weidner also discusses her career journey — including experience in economic development, bank human resources and bank merger integration — that led her to her current role.

