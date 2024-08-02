The Office of Foreign Assets Control took sanctions action over the last week in the Iran and terrorism-related programs:
Iran-related Sanctions
- OFAC Targets Network of Individuals and Entities Supporting Iran: OFAC on July 30 designated five individuals and seven entities based in Iran, the People’s Republic of China, and Hong Kong that have facilitated procurements on behalf of subordinates of Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL). OFAC designated individuals Sayyed Ali Seraj Hashemi, Saeed Hamidi Javar, Mohammad Abdollahi, Thomas Ho Ming Tong and Ezzatullah Ghasemian Sorbani. OFAC designated companies Buy Best Electronic Pars Company, Tas Technology Company Limited, Cloud Element Company Limited, Btw International Limited, Bright Shore Inc Limited, Azmoon Pajohan Hesgar Limited Liability Company and Shenzhen Rion Technology Co., Ltd.
- The designees procure various components, including accelerometers and gyroscopes, which serve as key inputs to Iran’s ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program. Iran’s acquisition of critical missile and UAV components continues to enable its proliferation of weapons systems to its proxies in the Middle East and to Russia. Read more.
Terrorism-related Sanctions
- OFAC Sanctions Individuals and Companies Supporting Houthis: OFAC on July 31 sanctioned two individuals and four companies that have facilitated weapons procurement for Ansarallah, commonly referred to as the Houthis. OFAC sanctioned Yemeni nationals Ahmed Khaled Yahya Al-Shahare, the Director and General Manager of Guangzhou Alshahari and businessman Maher Yahya Muhammad Mutahar al-Kinai for their roles in supporting the Houthis. OFAC sanctioned companies Al-Shahari United Corporation Ltd, Guangzhou Alshahari United Corporation Limited, Hongkong Alshahari United Corporation Limited and Yemen Telecommunication Asset Company for Information Technology.
- Since November 2023, the Houthis have deployed a range of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles to attack U.S. military forces, merchant vessels, their crews, and civilian populations in Israel. OFAC’s action targets key actors located in the People’s Republic of China, including Hong Kong, and Yemen who have directly supported Houthis’ efforts to procure military-grade materials abroad and ship these items to Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, enabling the group’s ongoing attacks. Read more.