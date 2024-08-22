The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.46% this week, down slightly from last week when it averaged 6.49%. A year ago, the 30-year rate was 7.23%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.62%, down from last week when it averaged 5.66%. A year ago, the rate was 6.55%.
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac update private mortgage insurer eligibility requirements
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are updating their private mortgage insurer eligibility requirements, which are the financial and operational standards that private mortgage insurance companies must meet to provide insurance on mortgage loans acquired by the enterprises.