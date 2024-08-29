Real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 3% in the second quarter of 2024, according to the Commerce Department’s second estimate. GDP increased 1.4% in the first quarter. The increase in real GDP in Q2 primarily reflected increases in consumer spending, private inventory investment and nonresidential fixed investment. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased.
FFIEC to sunset cybersecurity assessment tool in 2025
FFIEC will sunset its voluntary cybersecurity assessment tool because several new government and industry resources are available for financial institutions to use.