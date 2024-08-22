Existing-home sales grew 1.3% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.95 million, stopping a four-month sales decline that began in March according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Sales also fell 2.5% from the previous year (down from 4.05 million in June 2023).

“Despite the modest gain, home sales are still sluggish,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “But consumers are definitely seeing more choices, and affordability is improving due to lower interest rates.”

Total housing inventory registered at the end of July was 1.33 million units, up 0.8% from June and 19.8% from one year ago (1.11 million). Unsold inventory sits at a 4.0-month supply at the current sales pace, down from 4.1 months in June but up from 3.3 months in July 2023.

The median existing-home price for all housing types in July was $422,600, up 4.2% from one year ago ($405,600). All four U.S. regions posted price increases.

Distressed sales – foreclosures and short sales – represented 1% of sales in July, virtually unchanged from last month and the prior year.

Read the NAR release.