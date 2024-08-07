Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2.4% during the second quarter of 2024, the Federal Reserve said. In June, consumer credit increased at an annual rate of 2.1%. Revolving credit, largely a reflection of credit card debt, increased 1.2% in Q2. Non-revolving credit increased 2.9% during the quarter.
Treasury official urges Federal Home Loan Banks to spend more on affordable housing
During a recent meeting, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo urged the leadership of the 11 FHLBs to do more to support the development of affordable housing, the Treasury Department said.