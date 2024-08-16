The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today issued the 2025 Small Business Lending Filing Instructions Guide, which updates the compliance dates used in the filing instructions. The guide contains an overview of the rule, instructions for what to enter into each data field, and a summary of resources available from the CFPB to assist with small business lending rule-related inquiries.
Report: Average data breach cost for financial sector tops $6M
The average cost of a data breach for the financial sector rose roughly 3% over the past year to $6.08 million, IBM concluded in a new survey of financial institutions and 16 other business sectors.