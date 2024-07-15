Roughly one in four Americans said they have a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in banks, with most others saying that they had only some confidence or very little confidence, according to Gallup’s annual public perceptions survey of 17 major U.S. institutions. Police, small businesses and the military were the only institutions in which a majority of respondents said they had much confidence. All other institutions, from higher education to Congress, were met with skepticism by most respondents.

Slightly more than one in four respondents said they either had very little or no confidence in banks. Roughly half said they had “some” confidence in banks. Democrats were more likely to have confidence in banks than Republicans or independents, although a majority in each group expressed low confidence.