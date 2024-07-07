New orders for manufactured goods decreased 0.5% to $583.1 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This followed a 0.4% April increase.

New orders for manufactured durable goods edged up 0.1% to $282.9 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.2% April increase. Transportation equipment, up three of the last four months, led the increase with a 0.5% rise to $95.3 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods decreased 1.0% to $300.2 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in May decreased 0.4% to $284.6 billion, down from the previously published 0.3% decrease. Transportation equipment, also down following three consecutive monthly increases, led the decrease with a 0.9% decline to $91.9 billion. Shipments of manufactured nondurable goods decreased 1.0% to $300.2 billion.

Inventories of manufactured nondurable goods edged up 0.1% to $330.2 billion. This followed 0.1% April increase.

