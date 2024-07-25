New orders for manufactured durable goods decreased $18.6 billion or 6.6% in June to $264.5 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 0.1% May increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.5%. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 7%. Transportation equipment drove the decrease, $19.6 billion or 20.5% to $75.8 billion.

