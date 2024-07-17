Housing starts in June increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.353 million, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. This is 3.0% above the revised May estimate of 1.314 million but is 4.4% below the June 2023 rate of 1.415 million. Single-family housing starts fell to a rate of 0.980 million, 2.2% below the revised May figure of 1.002 million.

New building permits increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.446 million, 3.4% above the revised May rate 1.399 million but 3.1% below the June 2023 rate of 1.493 million. Single-family authorizations decreased 2.3% to a rate of 0.934 million from the revised May figure of 0.956 million.

Housing completions were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.710 million, 10.1% above the revised May estimate of 1.553 million and 15.5% above the June 2023 rate of 1.480 million.

