Pending home sales in May rose 3.8% from the prior month and 4.8% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors. Month-over-month and year-over-year pending home sales rose in the Northeast, Midwest, South and West.
Warsh to launch review of how Fed sets monetary policy
In his first press conference as Federal Reserve chairman, Kevin Warsh announced he is forming five task forces to study various aspects of monetary policy, from the central bank’s use of data to its handling of the balance...