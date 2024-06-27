New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $300 million or 0.1% in May to $283.1 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 0.2% April increase. Excluding transportation, new orders decreased 0.1%. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 0.2. Transportation equipment led the increase, $500 million or 0.6% to $95.4 billion.

