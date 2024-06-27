The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.86% this week, down slightly from last week when it averaged 6.87%. A year ago, the 30-year rate was 6.71%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.16%, up from last week when it averaged 6.13%. A year ago, the rate was 6.06%
Supreme Court rules SEC adjudication process unconstitutional
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that when the SEC seeks civil penalties against a defendant for securities fraud, the defendant is entitled to a jury trial under the Constitution.