<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this episode, Josh and John delve into red flags during job interviews. They cover warning signs like disengaged interviewers, vague promises of future raises and excessive interview stages. Offering insights for both interviewees and interviewers, they navigate these challenges with anecdotes and practical advice. Tune in for strategies to ensure a successful hiring process.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast.