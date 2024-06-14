The Federal Housing Finance Agency on Friday issued its 2023 Report to Congress, which is required by law. The report describes the actions undertaken by FHFA to carry out its statutory responsibilities, including a description of the financial safety and soundness of entities it regulates—Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, the 11 Federal Home Loan Banks and the FHLB joint Office of Finance.

In addition to the customary reporting on the financial condition of FHFA’s regulated entities and their mission activities, the report for the first time includes information on FHFA’s implementation of the Prior Approval for Enterprise Products regulation and provides recommendations that emerged from the agency’s recent report on the FHLB system.