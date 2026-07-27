New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $1.1 billion, or 0.3%, from the previous month to $334.8 billion in June, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 4% May decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.6%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.3%. Computers and electronic products drove the increase, $900 million or 3.1% to $31.1 billion.