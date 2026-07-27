New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $1.1 billion, or 0.3%, from the previous month to $334.8 billion in June, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 4% May decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.6%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.3%. Computers and electronic products drove the increase, $900 million or 3.1% to $31.1 billion.
FinCEN issues statement on Bank Secrecy Act compliance, Venezuelan disaster aid
FinCEN will not take any supervisory or legal actions against U.S. financial institutions for providing authorized financial services in Venezuela to help the country recover from recent earthquakes, the agency announced.