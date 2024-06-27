The Federal Housing Finance Agency today announced the inaugural members of its Advisory Committee on Affordable, Equitable and Sustainable Housing. The new committee will provide nonbinding advice to FHFA on how Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Banks can best serve as a reliable and responsible source of liquidity and funding for housing finance and community investment, including both single-family and multifamily housing, according to the agency. The committee’s 20 members will convene for their first meeting this fall.

