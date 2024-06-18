Business inventories in April came in at $2.55 trillion, up 0.3% from the month prior and up 1% from a year ago, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. Trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments were $1.86 trillion, up 0.3% from the month prior and up 2.2% from a year ago.
ABA, associations criticize shaky foundation for executive compensation proposal
The reintroduction of a 2016 proposed rule to create new limits on incentive compensation at certain financial institutions does not reflect any of the concerns raised by the industry when it was first introduced eight years ago, nor...