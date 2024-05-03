Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 175,000 in April and the unemployment rate changed little at 3.9%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Job gains occurred in health care, social assistance, and in transportation and warehousing.

Health care added 56,000 jobs in April, in line with the average monthly gain of 63,000 over the prior 12 months. Employment continued to increase in ambulatory health care services (+33,000), hospitals (+14,000), and nursing and residential care facilities (+9,000).

Employment in social assistance increased by 31,000 in April, led by a gain in individual and family services (+23,000). Social assistance added an average of 21,000 jobs per month over the prior 12 months.

Transportation and warehousing added 22,000 jobs, with gains in couriers and messengers (+8,000) and warehousing storage (+8,000). Over the prior 12 months, employment in transportation and warehousing had shown little net change.

Employment in retail trade continued to trend up in April (+20,000). Over the prior 12 months, the industry had added an average of 7,000 jobs per month. In April, employment increased in general merchandise retailers (+10,000), building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers (+7,000), and health and personal care retailers (+5,000). Electronics and appliance retailers lost 3,000 jobs.

Construction employment changed little in April (+9,000), following an increase of 40,000 in March. Over the prior 12 months, construction had added an average of 22,000 jobs per month.

Employment in government changed little in April (+8,000). Over the prior 12 months, government had added an average of 55,000 jobs per month. In April, local government employment was unchanged, following an increase of 51,000 in March.

Employment was little changed over the month in other major industries, including mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction; manufacturing; wholesale trade; information; financial activities; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and other services.

