The dollar amount of loans originated by community development financial institutions has more than doubled in recent years, rising from $29 billion in 2018 to $67 billion in 2022, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said today in a new report. Fed researchers noted that the CDFI industry—which includes loan funds, credit unions and banks—had grown to more than $450 billion in total assets by 2022, a $260 billion increase since 2018. The volume of loans sold by CDFIs also more than doubled, rising from $6 billion in 2018 to $14 billion in 2022.

The 10 most active CDFIs accounted for more than 25% of total origination volume and nearly 75% of the industry’s sold loan volume in 2022, according to the report. CDFIs originated at least $32 billion in residential loans in 2022. Residential loans also made up 90% of the total volume of loans sold by CDFIs.