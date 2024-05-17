The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation on Thursday announced that Jeffrey Plagge—a former American Bankers Association chair—and Kevin Riel have been elected as the newest members of the company’s board of directors. They replace Dennis Brack and Everett Dobrinski, both of whom chose not to stand for re-election.
FDIC issues regulatory relief guidance for Iowa
The FDIC released guidance with steps intended to provide regulatory relief to financial institutions and facilitate recovery in areas of...