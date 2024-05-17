The FDIC released guidance today with steps intended to provide regulatory relief to financial institutions and facilitate recovery in areas of Iowa affected by severe storms and tornadoes. The agency encouraged banks in affected areas to work constructively with borrowers experiencing difficulties due to the severe weather, including extending repayment terms, restructuring existing loans or easing terms for new loans. The agency also said it would consider relief from certain filing and publishing requirements.
