The House today voted 216-192 in favor of a bill to prohibit the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency to individuals or using the currency for monetary policy. Three Democrats joined Republicans in passing the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act, which was introduced by Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn). Lawmakers also amended the legislation to prohibit the Fed from engaging in CBDC pilot programs. The bill next heads to the Senate.

In a letter to House members earlier this week, ABA urged lawmakers to pass the bill, saying that a CBDC is unnecessary in the U.S. and would present unacceptable risks and costs to the financial system. Among other things, the association said that the creation of a CBDC could severely limit the ability of commercial banks to make loans that fuel economic growth.