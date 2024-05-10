The FDIC plans to hold four webinars for bank staff and officers on its new rule governing the use of the FDIC name and logo by financial institutions. The first webinar will be held Thursday, May 30, at 2 p.m. EDT, with the times of the other three webinars to be announced at a later date. During the first webinar, FDIC staff will cover requirements for FDIC-insured institutions’ use of FDIC official signs, including on digital media. They will also cover the prohibitions against misrepresentations of deposit insurance coverage and misuse of the FDIC’s name and logo, which apply to banks and nonbanks. Each webinar will be hosted on Microsoft Teams.

