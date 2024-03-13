Research roundup: ABA holds policymakers accountable with independent analyses of key banking issues

As banks battle against a rising tide of regulation, ABA’s policy and research teams are dedicated to arming bankers and policymakers with the facts. Below is a recap of recent ABA analysis on several key banking topics.
Holding regulators accountable:
The “regulatory tsunami”
- Compounding the costs: The regulatory tsunami and small businesses
- From triple threat to total impact
Section 1071:
The credit card market:
- Missing the point on credit card APR margins
- CFPB analysis obscures truth on credit card market
- Counting the cost: The hidden impact of policy changes on credit card users
Basel capital proposal:
- The Basel III endgame proposal: Yet another gift to private credit funds
- Capital proposal: Endgame for a robust U.S. derivatives market?
- Fact check: Debunking seven key misconceptions in the Basel III proposal
- Don’t take our word for it
Affordable housing: