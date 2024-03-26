Home prices rose in January

Home prices increased 6% in January compared to the same month a year ago, up from a 5.6% rise the previous month, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index released today. The 10-city composite rose 7.4% year over year compared to a 7% increase the previous month. The 20-city composite increased 6.6% year over year, up from a 6.2% increase the previous month. San Diego reported the highest year-over-year gain among the 20 cities with an 11.2% increase in January, followed by Los Angeles, with an increase of 8.6%.

Meanwhile, the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index showed that home prices declined 0.1% in January compared to the previous month. Home prices were up 6.3% year over year. The FHFA index is calculated using the prices of houses bought with mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.