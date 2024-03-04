Growing number of lawmakers seek investigation of Navy Federal Credit Union

Two dozen House lawmakers last week called on federal regulators to investigate the nation’s largest credit union following reports of racial disparities in its lending practices, adding their voices to a growing number of members of Congress demanding answers from the institution.

In a joint letter, 21 members of the New Democrat Coalition and Congressional Hispanic Caucus urged regulators to ensure that Navy Federal Credit Union is adhering to fair lending laws following a CNN report that concluded the institution rejected minority applicants for conventional home purchase mortgages at a much higher rate than white applicants. They also sent a letter to former Navy Federal CEO Mary McDuffie asking a series of questions about the credit union’s fair lending processes. (McDuffie stepped down at the end of February and was succeeded by Dietrich Kuhlmann.)

In a separate joint letter last week, Reps. Emanuel Cleaver, II (D-Mo.), ranking member of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance, Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) urged the CPFB and National Credit Union Administration to investigate Navy Federal’s lending practices.

The letters represent only the latest calls from lawmakers for a wider probe of Navy Federal. House Financial Services Committee Ranking Member Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and six committee Democrats in February requested that committee Chairman Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) hold a hearing on the credit union. In addition, the Congressional Black Caucus in January requested a meeting with McDuffie to discuss the alleged disparities.