FFIEC announces changes to Uniform Bank Performance Report

Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council member agencies are making several changes to the Uniform Bank Performance Report on or shortly after March 25, 2024. These changes are necessitated by the current expected credit losses methodology nomenclature changes to the March 2024 Call Reports, according to FFIEC. In addition, changes are being made in response to the Accounting Standards Update 2022–02, “Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures.”