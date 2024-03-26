Generic selectors
Audit shows Fed assets slid in 2023
The Federal Reserve Board headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Total assets of the Federal Reserve Banks as of Dec. 31, 2023, were approximately $7.8 trillion, a decrease of $0.7 trillion from the previous year, according to the Fed’s combined annual audited financial statements for the year, released today. The audit also showed that the Reserve Banks’ operating losses were $114.3 billion last year, compared to $58.5 billion in net income the previous year.

Among other things, the audit showed that interest expense on depository institutions’ reserve balances was $176.8 billion in 2023, an increase of $116.4 billion from 2022. Total interest income earned on loans to depository institutions and other eligible borrowers, including from the Bank Term Funding Program and Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility, was $10.4 billion. Interest expense on securities sold under repo agreements was $104.3 billion in 2023, an increase of $62.4 billion from 2022. Operating expenses were $9.2 billion in 2023, including assessments of $2.9 billion for Fed board expenses, currency costs and CFPB operations.

